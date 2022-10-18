Delhi: Three suspects in man’s murder in Ranjit Nagar arrested

A day after scores of residents of Ranjit Nagar people blocked the Patel Nagar main road in protest against the murder of a 27-year-old man, reportedly a worker of Bajrang Dal, the police on Monday said all three Mulsim men have been arrested in connection with the murder case. The arrested men were identified as Mohammad Aqdas alias Abdas, Huzaifa Rehman, and Adnan, they said.

“We have arrested the three suspects. Further investigation into the case is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan. Aqdas and Rehman are residents of Ranjit Nagar. The residential address of the third arrested suspect was not shared by the police.

Although the police have denied any communal angle to the murder of the 27-year-old Ranjit Nagar resident, Nitesh, deployment of security personnel from the Delhi Police as well as Rapid Action Force (RAF) was done in Ranjit Nagar area to avoid any communal clashes.

Giving details of the crime, DCP Chauhan on Sunday said that on the intervening night of October 12 and 13, the police received information about a quarrel between some people near Chawla Bakery in Ranjit Nagar. When a police team reached the spot, local residents told them that two people were injured in the clash and have been taken to a hospital.

“Nitesh suffered a head injury and was unconscious and the other person, Alok, 28, was not present in the hospital. Based on the medico legal certificate, a case under section 308 ( Attempt to commit culpable homicide) was registered,” Chauhan said.

Police said that Alok told the police that he, Nitesh and another friend were roaming on a two wheeler in their area. They saw three men, who were also on a two-wheeler, coming from the other side. The three men were allegedly honking, and Nitesh and others asked them to stop. A quarrel between the two groups ensued after a verbal spat, and Nitesh and Alok suffered injuries.

The police identified the suspects as three Muslim men from the footage of a CCTV camera that was installed near the incident spot. After Nitesh succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night, the police added charges under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of IPC to the case.

