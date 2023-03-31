Delhi: Thundershowers, winds gusting to 30-40 km per hour expected today

An orange alert, which asks authorities to be prepared to respond to any emergency, has been issued for Delhi and National Capital Region region on Friday as thundershowers and winds gusting to 30-40 km per hour and hail are expected at isolated places on Friday and plunge the mercury to 15°C.

Delhi has received 16.1 mm rainfall since Thursday. (AFP)

Delhi’s air quality improved to the satisfactory category on Friday morning even as gusty winds and thundershowers on Thursday led to diversions of at least 22 flights from the Delhi airport.

A road caved in near Hauz Rani following an overnight downpour while waterlogging and trees were uprooted at separate places across the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 85 at 10am on Friday. The average 24-hour AQI was 175 on Thursday in the higher end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was expected to reach 27°C compared to 33.4°C, a notch above normal, a day earlier. The minimum temperature was 17.8°C on Thursday.

Delhi has received 16.1 mm rainfall since Thursday and with more expected the Delhi Police have advised the commuters travelling from Saket to Malviya Nagar to avoid the stretch where the road caved in.

Water logging was reported on the Outer Ring Road near Moti Bagh, Tagore Garden, West Punjabi Bagh, Aurobindo Marg, Adhchini, etc. Officials said trees fell at places such as Pitampura, Sultanpuri, and Timarpur.

The Indian Meteorological Department said thundershowers were also likely on Saturday.

