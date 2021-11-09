Delhi: To combat pollution, EDMC bans the use of coal, firewood in restaurants

Taking note of the increasing air pollution in the city, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday banned use of firewood and coal, including in tandoors, in hotels and eateries under its jurisdiction.

The order issued by the EDMC however said electrical tandoors, with proper emission, channelisation and control system, can operate within the licensed premises.

“Any violation of these will result in penal action and it is applicable to all the restaurants falling under the jurisdiction of EDMC,” the order stated.

The sub-committee of the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital had on October 28, 2021, asked agencies to implement measures falling under the ‘very poor’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which bars the use of coal and firewood in hotels and open eateries, owing to the deterioration in air quality.

EDMC officials said that the civic body has so far issued 1,282 challans for illegal dumping of garbage and open burning. “Besides, another 79 challans have been issued for illegal dumping and dust control violation at construction sites. The EDMC has altogether deployed 128 teams, to check garbage dumping and burning. The list of these teams has also been uploaded on the official portal of the EDMC,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The official also informed that as many as 10 mechanical road sweepers, 40 water sprinklers and 12 jetting machines have also been deployed by the EDMC to tackle air pollution. “The civic body has already reduced 61 authorised sites to 17 for dumping debris and remaining sites have been closed and are being barricaded. Any unauthorised vehicle will be impounded if found dumping debris at these sites. Construction sites above 500 square metres are being registered with the DPCC portal for close monitoring,” he said.