Delhi to complete digital mapping of all govt schools by June-end

The Delhi government has set a June-end deadline to expedite the digital mapping of school infrastructure, with Education Minister Ashish Sood saying that the physical infrastructure of 359 government schools has already been mapped and the process for all 1,090 schools will be completed by the end of the summer vacation. Following this, a white paper titled “School Health Report” will be prepared, and coordination among various agencies will be initiated to address the identified gaps and deficiencies.

The government is targeting completion of data collection from around 1,090 government schools before students return after the summer vacation. (HT Photo)

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“We are conducting a comprehensive mapping of the infrastructure in all schools, including both the interior and exterior conditions of school buildings, the condition of walls and electrical appliances, and the number and condition of furniture in each classroom,” Sood told HT.

“Once we have a detailed assessment report, we will present a white paper and coordinate with the relevant departments and agencies to address the gaps. We are targeting completion of data collection for around 1,090 government schools before students return after the summer vacation,” Sood added.

In November last year, the government issued a tender proposal for the exercise with the aim of bringing government schools on par with infrastructure standards prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In the request for proposal issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the government said the exercise would facilitate data-driven decision-making, gap analysis and long-term planning for the development and maintenance of school infrastructure in Delhi.

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