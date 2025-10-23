Delhi to deploy dredging machine from Finland for Yamuna, Najafgarh drain clean-up

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said that a state-of-the-art dredging machine from Finland will arrive in the Capital by December to aid in the desilting and dredging of Yamuna and the Najafgarh drain. Sharing a demonstration video on social media, Verma said the equipment, a Watermaster Classic IV, will be used to augment the Yamuna cleaning efforts and enhance the river’s water-carrying capacity.

The Watermaster Classic IV is an amphibious multipurpose dredger capable of operating both on land and in water from dry ground to a depth of six metres. It can perform multiple functions such as excavation, suction dredging, piling and raking — replacing the need for several single-purpose machines, Verma said.

“Cleaning of the Yamuna and Najafgarh drain that was once called the Sahibi river are the two main challenges we face. This machine will arrive in Delhi by December and we will start cleaning both these water bodies soon,” Verma said.

He said the machine should land in India before 31st December and start operation from 1st of January, adding that the total cost is ₹8 crore.

With frequent flooding in the last few years, the government plans to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking permission to dredge parts of the river that is currently restricted to protect aquatic ecosystems.

“We are preparing documentation to justify the need and ensure full compliance with environmental norms. Once permission is granted, a detailed project report will follow,” Verma said.

Powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder Caterpillar C7.1 diesel engine, the dredger has a suction capacity of up to 600 cubic metres per hour and can discharge silt up to 1.5 km away through metal pipes, according to Watermaster’s brochure. Its stabilisers allow it to anchor independently in water without support vessels, and its air-conditioned cabin for the driver enables year-round operation under extreme weather conditions.

Verma said it uses a cutter and suction system to remove compacted silt, turning it into semi-solid sludge before transferring it away. It can also scoop floating waste and has a crane mechanism to assemble its modular parts.

Officials said the project aims to restore the river’s natural flow, improve flood resilience, and ease pressure on regulator drains. Similar permissions for selective dredging have been granted for stretches of the Ganga and Brahmaputra in the past.

The 22-km Delhi stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla remains one of the most degraded sections of the river, burdened by siltation and sewage inflow.