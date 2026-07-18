Delhi to divert accumulated water from Dera Mandi Road to SSN Marg drain

New Delhi

Officials informed the minister that the location is a natural low-lying area and previously, rainwater drained through a natural channel towards Haryana, but the outlet is no longer operational. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has announced a permanent drainage project to address chronic waterlogging on Dera Mandi Road near Mandi village in south Delhi, following an inspection by Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday.

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The minister reviewed the condition of the road, drainage network and sewer system over complaints of heavy water accumulation after recent rainfall. Senior officials from the departments concerned accompanied him during the inspection.

Officials informed the minister that the location is a natural low-lying area and previously, rainwater drained through a natural channel towards Haryana, but the outlet is no longer operational, leading to recurring waterlogging during monsoon.

Verma said, “Mandi Gaon and Dera Gaon lie along the Delhi-Haryana border. Years ago, before large-scale urban development and before Gurugram expanded the way it has today, rainwater used to flow naturally through existing drainage channels. Now, with extensive concrete construction, rapid urbanisation and a significant increase in population, those natural pathways have disappeared. As a result, rainwater and even sewer water accumulate here during heavy rainfall.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the affected stretch falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). As an immediate measure, pumps have been deployed to pump out accumulated rainwater from the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the affected stretch falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). As an immediate measure, pumps have been deployed to pump out accumulated rainwater from the road. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the inspection, the government decided that the PWD will construct a precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drain from Dera Mandi Road to Dera Bhati Road, with further connection to Bandh Road. The collected stormwater will then be pumped into the SSN Marg drain. Officials said the project is intended to provide a permanent solution and improve stormwater run-off management in the area.

The minister directed officials to prepare the project proposal on priority and coordinate with the agencies concerned so that work can begin at the earliest. Officials said the government is assessing vulnerable locations across the city for long-term measures to reduce waterlogging during monsoon.