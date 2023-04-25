April to end on cool note in Delhi, with rains to keep mercury in check: IMD

The Capital will continue to experience relatively cool weather towards the end of this month, with another western disturbance set to influence the region from April 27 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While light rain is expected on April 29 and 30, Met officials said cloudy skies are likely to keep mercury in check from April 27, with the mercury set to remain below the 40-degree mark till the end of the month.

The maximum temperature will hover below the 40-degree mark till May 1. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The maximum temperature is hovering below the normal markand will continue to remain below 40 degrees Celsius (°C) till May 1, largely due to gusty winds, overcast skies and light rain as a result of a western disturbance which will influence Delhi-NCR from April 27 onwards. We are likely to see cloudy skies on both April 27 and 28, with only isolated parts receiving a drizzle, however, the main impact of this western disturbance is expected on April 29 and 30, when gusty winds and light rain are expected. During this spell, the maximum temperature may dip to around 31-32°C,” Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9°C on Tuesday, which is three degrees below normal for this time of the year. It was 34.5°C on Monday. It was even lower—just 31.3°C—on Sunday, when overcast skies led to a relatively cool April day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD’s forecast shows while the maximum may touch 37°C on Wednesday and Thursday, mercury will once again start dipping from Friday onwards, touching 35°C by Saturday and 32°C on Sunday. “Till May 1, the maximum will remain below 38°C, which will make for an unusually cool end to April,” Srivastava added.

Delhi saw a much warmer end to April last year, with the mercury touching a high of 43.5°C on both April 29 and 30. In 2021, the highest maximum temperature in the month was 42.2°C – recorded on April 29. In comparison, the highest maximum recorded so far this April has been 40.6°C– recorded on April 17.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 20.4°C on Tuesday, which is two degrees below normal. It was 19°C on Monday. Forecasts show Delhi’s minimum is likely to hover between 22-23°C over the next two days, with the mercury oscillating between 20-22°C in the next three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}