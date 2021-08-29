Delhi to get 6,800 new ICU beds in 6 months: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will create over 6,800 new intensive care unit (ICU) beds at seven facilities over the next six months, according to a proposal approved by the Delhi cabinet on Saturday. Currently, there are 10,000 ICU beds across Delhi government hospitals. The 6,836 new beds will increase the capacity by 70%, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The beds will be added to existing as well as proposed new hospitals at a cost of ₹1,260 crore.

There will be 1,430 beds in the Shalimar Bagh facility, 458 at the Kirari facility, 1,912 at the GTB Hospital, 1,565 beds in Raghubir Nagar, 610 beds at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay in Geeta Colony, and 525 beds at the Sultanpuri facility.

“Delhi government hospitals at present have a capacity of 10,000 ICU beds; a 70% increase is being made to this number. This is no small task. These beds will be ready within 6 months. On one hand, it will help in dealing with the third Covid-19 wave, on the other if the wave does not come, they will act like additional beds for regular treatment,” said Kejriwal. The new facilities will consist of three main buildings – emergency, outpatient clinics, and ward blocks – and a services building including space for pressure-swing adsorption oxygen plants or oxygen tanks and multi-level car parking. Provisions for adding more floors in the future have also been created.

The city administered over 185,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, the most in a day since June 29.

The uptick in the Capital’s inoculation numbers came a day after the country hit the milestone of highest ever 10 million vaccinations in a day for the first time ever.

Daily vaccinations in Delhi have so far crossed the 200,000 mark thrice — on June 26, 28 and 29.