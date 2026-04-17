New Delhi, Entering Delhi may soon feel less like crossing a border and more like stepping into a story, with themed gateways reflecting the identity of neighbouring regions and a citywide revamp of roundabouts planned over the next six months.

Delhi to greet visitors with theme gateways; citywide makeover in six months

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In the next six months, 13 major entry points into the capital will be beautified based on themes linked to the geography and history of adjoining cities, a source said.

"If a person is entering from Gurugram or Noida, the entry point will carry elements inspired by the history and landscape of that region," the source said.

"The work will be carried out by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. The aim is to create a distinct sense of arrival and improve the overall visual experience at these key locations," the official added.

Each entry point will be developed as a thematic space, drawing from the cultural and historical context of the connecting city, for example, the source said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The idea is that every route into Delhi tells a different story, giving commuters a more engaging experience," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The idea is that every route into Delhi tells a different story, giving commuters a more engaging experience," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside, roundabouts across the city will also be taken up for beautification with landscaping, plants and decorative installations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside, roundabouts across the city will also be taken up for beautification with landscaping, plants and decorative installations, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "These spaces are being redesigned to enhance the look of the city and make public areas more visually appealing," the source said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These spaces are being redesigned to enhance the look of the city and make public areas more visually appealing," the source said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, the focus is not only on aesthetics but also on improving the overall urban environment. "This is part of a broader effort to upgrade public spaces and create a more welcoming cityscape." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the focus is not only on aesthetics but also on improving the overall urban environment. "This is part of a broader effort to upgrade public spaces and create a more welcoming cityscape." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The beautification of entry points and roundabouts is targeted to be completed within six months, the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The beautification of entry points and roundabouts is targeted to be completed within six months, the source added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tabling the budget 2026-27, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "We want every person visiting Delhi from outside to take back not just memories of its monuments, but a clean, vibrant, and welcoming city experience." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tabling the budget 2026-27, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "We want every person visiting Delhi from outside to take back not just memories of its monuments, but a clean, vibrant, and welcoming city experience." {{/usCountry}}

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She said that the city's roundabouts and intersections will be beautified. Additionally, grand welcome gates will be erected at 13 major entry points.

A provision of ₹300 crore has been allocated for all these infrastructure projects in the financial year 2026-27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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