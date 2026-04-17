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Delhi to greet visitors with theme gateways; citywide makeover in six months

Delhi to greet visitors with theme gateways; citywide makeover in six months

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:58 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Entering Delhi may soon feel less like crossing a border and more like stepping into a story, with themed gateways reflecting the identity of neighbouring regions and a citywide revamp of roundabouts planned over the next six months.

Delhi to greet visitors with theme gateways; citywide makeover in six months

In the next six months, 13 major entry points into the capital will be beautified based on themes linked to the geography and history of adjoining cities, a source said.

"If a person is entering from Gurugram or Noida, the entry point will carry elements inspired by the history and landscape of that region," the source said.

"The work will be carried out by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. The aim is to create a distinct sense of arrival and improve the overall visual experience at these key locations," the official added.

Each entry point will be developed as a thematic space, drawing from the cultural and historical context of the connecting city, for example, the source said.

She said that the city's roundabouts and intersections will be beautified. Additionally, grand welcome gates will be erected at 13 major entry points.

A provision of 300 crore has been allocated for all these infrastructure projects in the financial year 2026-27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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