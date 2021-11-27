Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

Delhi to hold special voter enrolment drive across all polling stations

A special stall has also been established at the Delhi Pavilion of the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) to assist voters, particularly the youth
Delhi: The voter enrolment drive is being held to assist young people who have already turned 18 or will turn 18 by January 1, 2022, but are not on the voters' list. (File Photo / Representational Image)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 06:51 AM IST
ANI |

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi will hold special camps on November 27-28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate the enrolment of voters, as part of the special summary revision (SSR) exercise. To encourage people to enrolment in the electoral roll, CEO Delhi has decided to hold special camps this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Notably, such camps are already running in different areas of Delhi and now these camps are being organised on this weekend so that such people can also come who are unable to come during the weekdays due to duty.

A special stall has also been established at the Delhi Pavilion of the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) to assist voters, particularly the youth, as part of the special summary revision exercise. This initiative has been taken by the New Delhi District Election Office.

In a statement, chief electoral officer Dr Ranbir Singh said since the event attracts a large number of young people, the decision was made to assist young people who have already turned 18 or will turn 18 by January 1, 2022, but are not on the voters' list, as well as other left out voters.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Singh further said that visitors to this stall are encouraged to follow the official handles of @ceodelhioffice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, as youth are the most important and dynamic sector of the population, and their influence can significantly boost electoral awareness, particularly through their widespread use of social media.

Topics
voter voter's list voter id voter list delhi election
