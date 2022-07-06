Delhi to host India’s biggest shopping festival in 2023: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will host its first ever government-backed shopping festival from January 28 to February 26 next year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The festival will have 200 concerts for entertainment, food walks and will also offer huge discounts on products.

“A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from January 28 to February 26 (in 2023). This will be the biggest ever shopping festival in India. We are starting it from next year. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world. We want to make this festival of international standards,” Kejriwal said addressing a digital press briefing.

The Delhi Shopping Festival was one of the ambitious projects proposed in the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 presented by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in March this year. Kejriwal said the festival will boost employment and the city’s economy.

For those living outside Delhi, Kejriwal said the government will also rope in travel agencies to create special holiday packages including airline or train fare, hotel accommodation and visit to the festival.

During the festival, huge discounts will be offered on products to customers and awards will also be given to keep the quality of the festival high. There will be exhibitions on spirituality, gaming, wellness and technology.

“Those who are not in Delhi should block the dates and book their tickets to attend the shopping festival. For 30 days during the festival, Delhi will be decked up like a bride. All major markets and malls will be decorated. It will offer an unparalleled shopping experience to people,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said people will also get a glimpse of Delhi’s art and culture in the shopping festival. Through the event, the government aims to promote tourism in Delhi where people will also be able to enjoy food of all varieties, including the famous ones from the national Capital.

“This festival will have something for every section of the society. From rich, to the middle class to the poor, the 30-day event will cater to everyone. And it is not just going to be about shopping. People will get unlimited entertainment through games, live shows and concerts for which we will be hiring the biggest artists from across the country,” he said.

