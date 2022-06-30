Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
“Delhi government has been providing free ration to the people for the last couple of years. The government offers ration at a nominal rate from ration shops however for the last few years, we have been giving that for free too. We have extended this scheme till September 30 and will continue supplying free ration for the coming months too,” Kejriwal said in a digital address.
The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
“CM Arvind Kejriwal vouched for the extension of the scheme during a cabinet meeting citing back-breaking inflation and loss of livelihood during the pandemic,” a Delhi government official said.
The beneficiaries of the scheme include migrant workers, unorganized workers, construction workers, domestic helpers and even those who do not have a ration card. Under the free ration scheme, 5 kg of food grains are provided free of cost to the needy as per the eligibility prescribed under the National Food Security Act, 2013.
To help the poor and those who were left without a livelihood during the lockdown, the Delhi government has been distributing NFSA ration to all PDS beneficiaries free of cost since April 2020.
Police, citizens oppose location of foot over-bridge near Metro station
The traffic police and citizens of Noida have opposed to the location of foot overbridge (FOB) proposed to come up near the Mamura Metro station on the Blue Line. The traffic police has suggested that it be built in front of U-Flex, a suggestion seconded by residents who said installing the bridge anywhere else would defeat the purpose as no one will use it.
Patients in Delhi who tested positive for BA.5 did not have severe symptoms
New Delhi: As Delhi reported the first cases of the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus, doctors from the hospitals where those infected with the new sub-lineage have been admitted said the patients did not exhibit any unique symptoms, and the disease was not severe. There is no need to panic as this sub-lineage, even though more transmissible, is not known to cause severe infection, increased hospitalisations or deaths, they said.
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
