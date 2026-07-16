Delhi to install 15-foot bronze statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Azadpur roundabout

New Delhi

It is targeted for completion by December, before Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to install a 15-foot-tall bronze statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Azadpur roundabout, as part of a larger redevelopment project, which also includes renovating a foot overbridge and landscaping the traffic junction, government officials said on Wednesday.

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The project, including the civil and electrical works, is estimated to cost ₹4.47 crore, with a work schedule of 90 days. It is targeted for completion by December, before Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25, officials familiar with the matter said.

A senior PWD official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The project has been planned to honour the legacy of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while simultaneously upgrading an important traffic junction in north Delhi. The redevelopment includes installation of the bronze statue, renovation of the foot overbridge and overall beautification of the site. We are aiming to complete the work by December.”

Officials said the bronze statue will weigh around 1,500kg and will be mounted on a pedestal designed as part of the redevelopment of the roundabout. The surrounding area will be beautified through landscaping, improved lighting and other civic infrastructure to create a redesigned public space. It also includes renovation of the existing foot overbridge to improve commuter access while integrating it with the redesigned public space.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that civic works are expected to cost ₹3.73 crore and electrical works to cost ₹73.89 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that civic works are expected to cost ₹3.73 crore and electrical works to cost ₹73.89 lakh. {{/usCountry}}