Delhi to kick off campaign to spruce up parks, gardens in city

After kick-starting its project to redesign roads in the Capital along European lines, the Delhi government is now going to start a drive to beautify all parks and gardens of the national capital, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The campaign, to be called the “Chief Minister’s Park Beautification Scheme”, was first announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal in July 2018, but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Delhi is like a family and every member has an important role in making this family beautiful. We want the contribution of all the citizens of Delhi in making the parks of this city beautiful. Let us all contribute together in making Delhi a vibrant city. The Delhi government is committed to make this a prosperous city. Beautifying all the parks will prove to be a big step in this direction. The atmosphere of these parks will become better and citizens will be able to enjoy getting out,” said Sisodia after the meeting.

“Under this campaign, I will myself visit all the parks of Delhi and take stock of the situation. Along with this, suggestions will also be taken from the residents living around these green spaces on how they want the beautification to be carried out,” he said.

After reviewing the suggestions, the entrances of the parks will be made attractive, there will be open gyms, tracks will be improved for people to walk, and new different species of flowers, fruits and shady plants will be put, the government said.

The Capital has about 18,000 parks, and 250 resident welfare groups maintain nearly 1,300 parks at present, and the rest are managed by civic agencies and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).