New Delhi, Delhi will get its first dedicated pet park later this year, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi revives a nearly two-year-long-pending project in Jangpura, which has remained non-operational since its initial development, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi to likely get first pet park this year as MCD revives stalled project

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Fresh tenders for the facility, spread across around 1.5 acres near the Jangpura-Defence Colony flyover, were issued earlier this month.

The civic body is appointing a private operator under the public-private partnership model who will manage the facility and develop additional amenities. "Last time, we could not find a suitable second party to carry out the operations of the project. This time, we are certain that an agency will be finalised within the next two to three weeks," an MCD official told PTI.

Officials said the facility is expected to become operational once an agency is finalised to run and maintain the park and will accommodate more than 20 dogs at a time.

The park, planned as a comprehensive pet-friendly space, will include dedicated exercise and play zones, dog trails, swimming and tracking areas, grooming and medical facilities, and a day-care centre for working pet owners.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the facility is designed with safety measures such as double-gated entry points to prevent dogs from accidentally running out of the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the facility is designed with safety measures such as double-gated entry points to prevent dogs from accidentally running out of the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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"The project is under process, and we are certain that the facility will be opened in the next few months after the operational arrangements are put in place," the official said.

The pet park was originally developed in early 2023 as a multi-purpose space offering recreational, veterinary and day-care services for pet dogs.

However, despite the completion of basic infrastructure, the facility never opened to the public due to delays in appointing an operator, officials said.

Officials aware of the matter said the project was initially held up because the MCD Standing Committee, which was required to approve rates and offers submitted through the tendering process, was not constituted.

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Even after a committee was formed in 2025, the proposal remained pending.

Under the first phase of development, multiple shipping containers were repurposed to house a veterinary clinic, grooming centre and cafeteria.

The civic body earlier stated that entry to the facility will be regulated, allowing only registered and vaccinated pet dogs inside. Registration with MCD or other local bodies in the National Capital Region will be accepted, officials said.

Officials said the civic body will first assess the response to the Jangpura pet park.

Based on footfall and usage patterns, similar facilities may be developed in other parts of the city, officials said.

"We will observe how many pet owners use the park and whether the model is successful. If the response is encouraging, we will identify suitable land parcels in areas with a sizeable pet population. The site should have adequate open space, be easily accessible, and should not be located in a highly congested area so that pets and their owners can use the facility comfortably," an official said.

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The park may also include a separate area for stray dogs in line with evolving requirements for animal welfare infrastructure. Officials said the facility will feature a separate entrance and remain segregated from the pet dog recreational area.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.