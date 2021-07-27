Delhi to nominate doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government is going to nominate only doctors and healthcare workers this year for the Padma awards - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Addressing a digital press briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will take suggestions from the public to decide the nominees, their names will be sent to the Centre as Delhi’s recommendation.

“The contribution of doctors and healthcare workers has been immense throughout this pandemic. Many such doctors have even lost their lives while treating Covid-19 patients in service of the nation. It is time that we honour them. Hence, Delhi government has decided to nominate only doctors and healthcare workers for the three Padma awards this year,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Supreme Court notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea for vaccination of beggars

For the Padma awards, each year, the Centre seeks recommendations from every state, and the respective governments, accordingly, send names.

“Anyone who wants to suggest a doctor or healthcare worker for the Padma awards can mail us at padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com. In the mail, please explain why the person is deserving of the award. You can send in your suggestions by August 15. We have set up a search and screening committee with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as its chairperson. Once all suggestions are in, the panel will screen the names in the next 15 days, after which the names of the final nominees will be sent to the Centre. The last date to send the nominations to the Centre is September 15. So, we want to do this well in time,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government is already running a scheme wherein it offers an ex-gratis compensation of ₹1 crore to all the healthcare workers and frontline workers who died due to Covid-19 while performing duties related to the pandemic.