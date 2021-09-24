Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to prepare bio-decomposer solution from today to fight stubble burning
delhi news

Delhi to prepare bio-decomposer solution from today to fight stubble burning

The bio-decomposer solution will be ready by October 5 and the government will spray it free of cost. The expenditure of this drive will be around ₹5,000,000.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Hindustan Times earlier reported that farmers in Delhi only burn only 1% of stubble.(HT file photo)

The Delhi government will start preparing a bio-decomposer solution from Friday for spraying across farmlands in order to stop stubble burning which leads to air pollution in the national capital. The bio-decomposer solution will be ready by October 5 and the government will spray it free of cost. The expenditure of this drive will be around 5,000,000.

According to news agency ANI, the government, in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, developed the bio-decomposer capsule. This capsule can be converted into a solution that can be sprayed on crop stubble in farmlands. Once sprayed, the solution decomposes the stubble into compost in 20 days, ANI added.

“Last year, the Delhi government, in association with Pusa Institute, sprayed bio-decomposer on the fields. We got a lot of positive responses. We presented that entire report to the Central Commission for Air Quality Management and they asked for a third-party audit. The audit has been done and the report has been handed over,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Also Read| ‘Neighbouring states ready to try bio-decomposer for stubble pollution’: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

RELATED STORIES

Pointing out that stubble burning contributes to the national capital’s pollution which reaches a dangerous level; Rai said that previously, many laws were made to deal with this problem. “Penalties were imposed on the farmers but no solution was found,” the environment minister also told reporters on Monday.

The solution was sprayed only in fields growing non-basmati rice last year. However, this year the government will spray it in all fields including those that grow basmati rice.

A committee of 25 members has been formed to approach farmers and carry out the drive. The Delhi government also said that farmers will only have to fill a form and the bio-decomposer solution will be sprayed in their fields free of cost.

Hindustan Times earlier reported that farmers in Delhi only burn only 1% of stubble and the smoke from stubble burning in states such as Haryana and Punjab contributes majorly to the winter pollution in the national capital.

Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday that neighbouring states are willing to experiment with the bio-decomposer solution to combat stubble burning, adding that such states and the Centre should prepare to spray the solution on a war-footing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi government
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhiwale: Friends in the Capital

Liquor crisis brewing in the city, likely to intensify from with festive season

Ensure children who lost a parent to Covid continu in same school: Delhi govt

Five-year-old electrocuted, two friends injured at south Delhi park
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP