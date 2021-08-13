Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to see partly cloudy sky today, mercury to remain high: IMD
delhi news

Delhi to see partly cloudy sky today, mercury to remain high: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). No significant rainfall is likely till at least August 15, said IMD officials. In the absence of rain, temperatures are expected to remain high.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 36°C. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 26.4°C and the maximum was 36.2°C, two degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 118. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 114, in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “ With continued dryness and inflow of dust from the western part of India have put the overall air quality is in the moderate category. Under little or no-rain conditions, dust from unpaved roads will increase and the contribution of coarser particles will increase significantly in PM10. With moderate ventilation, AQI will remain in moderate category for the next three days and the lead pollutant will remain as PM10 having coarser particle contribution of about 70% or more.”

