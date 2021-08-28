6,800 new beds to be set up in govt hospitals, will be helpful if Delhi sees another Covid wave: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government will add 6,800 more beds in government hospitals, adding these will be ready in six months. Kejriwal said there are nearly 10,000 beds in total in government hospitals in the national capital.

“6,800 beds are being set up in government hospitals and this is an expansion of the health infrastructure. The current strength of around 10,000 beds in Delhi government hospitals will be increased by 70 per cent by setting up 6,800 more beds in the next six months,” the chief minister said while addressing a press conference after inaugurating cloverleaf ramps, service roads and cycle track at the Mayur Vihar Phase-one flyover.

He pointed out these additional beds will be helpful if Delhi sees another wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and even if there is no wave, these beds will be permanently available for residents.

Also Read| Delhi CM Kejriwal launches Mayur Vihar-I cloverleaf

According to Kejriwal, the Delhi cabinet has also decided to give a tender of ₹130 crore for the health management information system (HIMS) to a private company .

“A portal is being made through which we will get to know how many beds are vacant in a hospital, which medicines are available, how many ventilators are available etc. All at the click of a button. People will no longer have to stand in long queues in hospitals. You can easily fix an appointment with the doctor on your phone,” the chief minister further said during the press conference.

On being asked about the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said it is under control.

Also Read| Delhi private, unaided schools told to vaccinate staff ahead of Sept reopening

“Currently we are seeing 30 to 40 to 50 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis and we are conducting 70,000 tests per day. The situation is under control. We will be reopening schools slowly. If the need to close them arises again, we will see.”

He further claimed that parents who were earlier reluctant to send their children to schools, are now saying they want them to go to schools and study in a classroom setup

The Delhi government announced on Friday that it will reopen schools in a phased manner from September 1. Students of classes 9-12 will start attending schools from September 1 while students of classes 6-8 can join from September 8. The government also said that students will not be forced to attend schools and a consent of parents is mandatory if they wish to return.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON