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Delhi to soon emerge as global tourism destination: CM

Delhi aims to transform from a transit hub to a global tourism destination, enhancing experiences through new policies and strategic partnerships.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said Delhi will no longer remain just a ‘transit hub’ but will emerge as a global tourism destination, with expert inputs set to shape a new tourism policy.

CM Rekha Gupta attended a tourism stakeholder’s conference, where a wide range of issues from tourism and hospitality to heritage were discussed. (HT Archive)

She attended a tourism stakeholder’s conference, where a wide range of issues from tourism and hospitality to heritage, spiritual, digital, medical and wellness tourism, as well as night tourism and Delhi’s brand positioning were discussed in detail. Addressing the gathering, she said Delhi must move beyond being seen merely as a transit point and be developed into a leading global tourism destination.

She said the active participation of industry stakeholders, policymakers and domain experts had led to several concrete and actionable suggestions. “These inputs and feedback will be incorporated into upcoming policies and plans to give a new direction to Delhi’s tourism sector and make it more effective,” she said. Highlighting Delhi’s global significance as the national capital, the Chief Minister said the city has the potential to become a major attraction for international visitors to India. “It is time we position Delhi not just as a stopover, but as a destination city where tourists stay longer, immerse themselves in experiences, and keep coming back,” she added.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government is moving swiftly to position the capital as a world-class tourism hub. He outlined key initiatives, including the formation of a Delhi Tourism Board, a single-window clearance system, beautification of major entry points, construction of a Unity Mall, and the integration of Delhi’s heritage, culture and cuisine to create new tourism experiences.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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