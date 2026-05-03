Delhi to soon emerge as global tourism destination: CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said Delhi will no longer remain just a ‘transit hub’ but will emerge as a global tourism destination, with expert inputs set to shape a new tourism policy.

CM Rekha Gupta attended a tourism stakeholder’s conference, where a wide range of issues from tourism and hospitality to heritage were discussed. (HT Archive)

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She attended a tourism stakeholder’s conference, where a wide range of issues from tourism and hospitality to heritage, spiritual, digital, medical and wellness tourism, as well as night tourism and Delhi’s brand positioning were discussed in detail. Addressing the gathering, she said Delhi must move beyond being seen merely as a transit point and be developed into a leading global tourism destination.

She said the active participation of industry stakeholders, policymakers and domain experts had led to several concrete and actionable suggestions. “These inputs and feedback will be incorporated into upcoming policies and plans to give a new direction to Delhi’s tourism sector and make it more effective,” she said. Highlighting Delhi’s global significance as the national capital, the Chief Minister said the city has the potential to become a major attraction for international visitors to India. “It is time we position Delhi not just as a stopover, but as a destination city where tourists stay longer, immerse themselves in experiences, and keep coming back,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Underscoring the city’s strengths, CM pointed to iconic institutions such as Parliament of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library, along with its rich historical legacy including the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. She also emphasised Delhi’s diverse culture and cuisine, which together offer a complete and unique tourism experience. The Chief Minister said the government is placing strong emphasis on positive brand positioning for Delhi, with the aim of developing it not only as a tourism hub but also as a centre for medical and educational excellence. “Our goal is to attract more visitors from across India and the world, encourage them to stay, and take back meaningful experiences,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underscoring the city’s strengths, CM pointed to iconic institutions such as Parliament of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate and the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library, along with its rich historical legacy including the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. She also emphasised Delhi’s diverse culture and cuisine, which together offer a complete and unique tourism experience. The Chief Minister said the government is placing strong emphasis on positive brand positioning for Delhi, with the aim of developing it not only as a tourism hub but also as a centre for medical and educational excellence. “Our goal is to attract more visitors from across India and the world, encourage them to stay, and take back meaningful experiences,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CM Gupta added that the government is actively promoting large-scale concerts, film festivals and cultural events to strengthen Delhi’s global identity. She also highlighted that the film policy and single-window system are being used to provide seamless, transparent and time-bound services to the industry. On the sidelines of the event, DTTDC signed several key agreements to boost collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector. Partnerships with Agoda, MakeMyTrip Foundation and Sabhyata Foundation aim to promote digital innovation, cultural programming, infrastructure development and sustainable tourism. Reiterating the government’s commitment, CM said the conference would prove to be a milestone for Delhi’s tourism sector, with tangible outcomes expected in the near future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Gupta added that the government is actively promoting large-scale concerts, film festivals and cultural events to strengthen Delhi’s global identity. She also highlighted that the film policy and single-window system are being used to provide seamless, transparent and time-bound services to the industry. On the sidelines of the event, DTTDC signed several key agreements to boost collaboration and innovation in the tourism sector. Partnerships with Agoda, MakeMyTrip Foundation and Sabhyata Foundation aim to promote digital innovation, cultural programming, infrastructure development and sustainable tourism. Reiterating the government’s commitment, CM said the conference would prove to be a milestone for Delhi’s tourism sector, with tangible outcomes expected in the near future. {{/usCountry}}

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Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government is moving swiftly to position the capital as a world-class tourism hub. He outlined key initiatives, including the formation of a Delhi Tourism Board, a single-window clearance system, beautification of major entry points, construction of a Unity Mall, and the integration of Delhi’s heritage, culture and cuisine to create new tourism experiences.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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