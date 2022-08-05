Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless

New Delhi:The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added.

The move will benefit a large number of diesel vehicle users who want to convert their vehicles into electric mode, Gahlot added.

In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment. It has already launched a new portal to bring in both customers and agencies who are involved in the process of retrofitting vehicles on a common platform.

“As a step to make EV kit retrofitment faceless, the module for retrofitment of electric vehicle (EV) kit in Diesel vehicles has been made online on the Vahan Portal to enable the citizens of Delhi to get their old diesel vehicles retrofitted with EV kit by the retro fitment centre,” Gahlot said.

