Delhi to treat 155MGD wastewater reaching Yamuna from neighbouring states

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:24 AM IST
According to Delhi government, currently, the Yamuna receives 105MGD and 50MGD wastewater from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. (PTI)

The Delhi government will treat 155 million gallons per day (MGD) of wastewater reaching the Yamuna from neighbouring states, Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

In a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the irrigation and flood control department, to discuss the interstate pollution of the Yamuna, Jain said cleaning the Yamuna was the “topmost priority” of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

According to a Delhi government statement, currently, the Yamuna receives 105MGD and 50MGD wastewater from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

“The Yamuna does not belong to one particular state but the whole country. And to achieve the target of cleaning it, we will do whatever is needed. On the instructions of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the DJB and the irrigation department have undertaken the task of cleaning the Yamuna on priority,” Jain said.

He further said, “The drainage from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be treated either by diverting it to STPs (sewage treatment plants) or in situ. This treated water will be used for rejuvenating lakes and water bodies, groundwater recharge and the rest will be discharged into river Yamuna.”

He said the Delhi government had taken upon itself to clean “all sources that pollute the river”.

“The Delhi government has started working on war footing to clean all of these drains. Innovative techniques are being used for this purpose. In situ techniques as well existing STPs will be used to treat these drains that carry wastewater from other states and join the drains in Delhi,” Jain said.

In June this year, the Delhi government had banned fishing in the Yamuna waters on account of pollution and the appearance of toxic foam on the river stretch near Kalinidi Kunj.

High phosphate content in the wastewater, from detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households, was cited as the main reason for the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna, an official of the Central Pollution Control Board had said.

