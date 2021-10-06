Delhi traffic alert: Police issue advisory ahead of farmers' protest check details

The Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory in wake of the farmers' protest, to help commuters avoid any inconvenience. Taking to Twitter, the traffic police alerted people that the movement of vehicles between the point of UP Gate and Ghazipur Border will be slow and advised them to take alternative routes:

Announcing a diversion from Delhi to Ghaziabad, the Delhi Police announced the following routes:

1) People can take Akshardham Setu for Noida, and Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad.

2) Road no 57 A to Hassan Pur Karkari Mod for Shahdara, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad

3) From Round about Ghazipur towards Anand Vihar, Bhopura Border Ghaziabad via Road no. 56

4) Round about Murga Mandi towards Dr Hadgavayar Marg then Nala Road up to UP Gate Ghaziabad for Vaishali Vasundhara Ghaziabad via Paper Market Ghazipur

On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police had announced a traffic diversion due to closure of National Highways 9 and 24 due to farmers' protests. “Diversion being continued is informed as under: Commuters/motorists coming from Sarai Kale Khan should take alternate route for Ghaziabad, i.e., Vikas Marg via road 57 A, road number 56, Anand Vihar and Paper Market for Ghaziabad and Noida via DND,” it had announced on its official Twitter handle.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting around Delhi-NCR against the Centre's three agriculture laws- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The three legislations were enacted last year in September and since then the farmers have taken to the streets, demanding repeal of the laws.