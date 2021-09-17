Delhi Traffic Police close Jharoda Kalan border over farmers' protest

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an alert asking commuters to avoid the Jharoda Kalan area after they shut the access to the roads on both sides of the border using barricades in view of farmers' protests. They also asked people to avoid the Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, G Traffic on PO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg. "Jharoda Kalan border roads have been closed on both sides due to the farmers' movement, please refrain from using this route," the traffic police tweeted in Hindi.

गुरुद्वरा रकाबगंज रोड, आर एम् एल हॉस्पिटल , जी. पी. ओ., अशोका रोड , बाबा खड़क सिंह मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक किसान आन्दोलन की वजह से भरी रहेगा l कृपया इन मार्गो के प्रयोग से बचे l — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 17, 2021

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws since November last year and on Friday the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is holding a 'Black Friday' protest march on the completion of one year of enactment of the legislation. The protest march was organised at 9.30am from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building. The protest is said to be led by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The SAD alleged that the borders of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib are being cordoned off and Delhi borders are being sealed. "Looking at the number of farmers and Akali Dal cadre coming for the protest today, Rakab Ganj Sahib is being cordoned off to stop Punjabis from entering. This is a reminder of dark dictatorial times," the party tweeted.

The SAD also alleged that Punjab registered vehicles are being stopped at the Delhi borders. "All Delhi borders have been sealed and Punjab vehicles are being stopped. While all others pass, Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be," they said.

On Thursday, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the Delhi Police have denied them permission to take out Friday's protest march. Cheema described it as an “undemocratic step”.

SAD general secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra has assured that the protest march would be peaceful. "The march will be peaceful. We will give a memorandum to Government to repeal the three farm laws. Even if we don't get permission to protest, we will protest peacefully and give our memorandum," he told news agency ANI.

The three farm laws that were passed last year include the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

