Home / Cities / Others / Farmers deface walls, house of BJP spokesman in Jalandhar
Angry farmers vent out their ire at BJP spokesman in Jalandhar, Kahlon’s, house for reportedly issuing derogatory statements against them. (HT Photo)
Angry farmers vent out their ire at BJP spokesman in Jalandhar, Kahlon’s, house for reportedly issuing derogatory statements against them. (HT Photo)
others

Farmers deface walls, house of BJP spokesman in Jalandhar

BJP leader Kahlon later issued a disclaimer saying his statements had been twisted and taken out of context
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Farmers defaced the walls and the main gate of the house of newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Harinder Singh Kahlon with mud on Wednesday late night. Kahlon was not in the house, which is in the Dakoha Road locality of the city, with farmers also disconnecting electricity supply during their protest. Farmers claim to be angry at Kahlon’s call for arrest of all comrades. Angry farmers also burnt his effigy, with the police present at the spot failing to stop them.

Kahlon is also claimed to have said at a BJP function that if farmers came to his house with dung, they must also bring a cot and a white sheet; farmers have seen this as a veiled threat. On Thursday, Kahlon issued another statement claiming that the farmers had twisted his statements, but he apologised, if he had hurt anybody’s feelings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.