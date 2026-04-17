Delhi traffic police flags 19 major traffic issues in central and south Delhi, NDMC to act on them

Missing iron grilles, faded road markings, potholes and poorly designed bus stops are among 19 infrastructure and traffic management gaps identified by the Delhi Traffic Police across key stretches of central and south Delhi. The traffic police has also urged the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to take corrective measures to ease congestion and improve road safety.

The traffic police has also urged the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to take corrective measures to ease congestion and improve road safety. (HT Archive)

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In a detailed communication following a survey, police flagged 19 issues. Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said a meeting was held with NDMC officials on Thursday to discuss the findings. “These recommendations were shared with the civic body officials during the meeting and they have assured us action after examining the issues pointed out,” he said.

In the survey report, seen by HT, the Delhi Cantonment traffic circle flagged the absence or inadequacy of iron grilles along central verges on Parade Road and Thimayya Marg, increasing the risk of unsafe crossings and U-turns. Police recommended installation of continuous iron grilles, along with repainting of faded zebra crossings and stop lines.

At the Tilak Marg circle, a key concern was a pothole on Mansingh Road, for which recarpeting has been suggested. Additionally, the absence of a central verge near the Central Secretariat building was found to be causing unregulated vehicular movement and congestion. Repair of damaged central verges and repainting of pedestrian crossings were also proposed.

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{{^usCountry}} The Barakhamba Road circle faces persistent congestion due to roadside parking, police noted, proposing the creation of a designated pick-up and drop-off point near Central Secretariat to streamline traffic and improve pedestrian space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Barakhamba Road circle faces persistent congestion due to roadside parking, police noted, proposing the creation of a designated pick-up and drop-off point near Central Secretariat to streamline traffic and improve pedestrian space. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Chanakyapuri traffic circle emerged as a major congestion hotspot, primarily due to poorly designed bus stops along Sardar Patel Marg and Shantipath. The lack of proper bus bays leads to buses obstructing carriageways and slowing traffic, police said, recommending dedicated bus bays at multiple locations, including near Dhaula Kuan, Murti Marg and embassy areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Chanakyapuri traffic circle emerged as a major congestion hotspot, primarily due to poorly designed bus stops along Sardar Patel Marg and Shantipath. The lack of proper bus bays leads to buses obstructing carriageways and slowing traffic, police said, recommending dedicated bus bays at multiple locations, including near Dhaula Kuan, Murti Marg and embassy areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, police noted the absence of iron grilles and asked NDMC to install them to prevent accidents. It also recommended a central verge on San Martin Road, “as people tend to drive on the wrong side there”. Similarly, a central verge has been suggested on Race Course Road between Bhinder Point and Samrat roundabout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, police noted the absence of iron grilles and asked NDMC to install them to prevent accidents. It also recommended a central verge on San Martin Road, “as people tend to drive on the wrong side there”. Similarly, a central verge has been suggested on Race Course Road between Bhinder Point and Samrat roundabout. {{/usCountry}}

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Congestion near Kautilya roundabout is caused by inadequate road width, and police have recommended that NDMC widen the stretch.

According to a senior police officer, the report highlights that a combination of minor engineering fixes — such as better road markings, lane-discipline infrastructure and proper bus stop design — can reduce congestion and enhance commuter safety.

NDMC did not respond to queries on the matter.

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