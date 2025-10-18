Delhi Traffic Police issues fresh advisory as over 60,000 expected for Travis Scott's concert

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a new traffic advisory in view of rapper Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus World Tour” concert scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this weekend.
The area around the venue is expected to see dense crowds as around 50,000 to 60,000 spectators will be witnessing the event on October 18 and 19.
“An expected footfall of 50,000-60,000 spectators per day may lead to heavy congestion on roads around the venue. Comprehensive traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place to ensure public convenience and smooth traffic movement,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on its official X handle.
Traffic advisory:
Entry gates for spectators
- Entry gates: Entry to the venue is permitted only through gate numbers 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 21
- Gate numbers 1 and 10 are reserved for emergency
Designated parking locations
- Sewa Nagar Bus Depot
- Sunheri Pulla Bus Depot
- Roadside parking is prohibited
Traffic diversions between 4 pm and 10 pm
- JLN signal
- Sewa Nagar Bus Depot signal
- 5th Avenue Road Dhobi Ghat
- Pragati Vihar signal
- Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point
- Barapullah Cut near Gate No. 5
- Jangpura Metro Station (Suchna Bhawan T-Point)
Restricted roads/timings
- Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from JLN Stadium signal to BP Marg between 4 pm to 11 pm
- The general public is urged to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and surrounding roads during event hours and to use public transport and follow traffic police instructions.
Dhanteras and Diwali
As the festival of light approaches, the Delhi Traffic Police has also stepped up arrangements across the city to manage heavy traffic movement.
As the Delhi Police cancelled the leaves of all traffic personnel on Thursday to handle crowds dotting the city, special traffic plans have been drawn up for major market areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Connaught Place, where crowding is expected to peak ahead of the festival.
“Maximum deployment has been made across the city. Personnel on motorcycles have been deployed, and leaves have been cancelled. We are fully prepared to manage the rush and ensure smoother movement in the coming days,” news agency PTI reported quoting Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary.