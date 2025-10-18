Delhi Traffic Police issues fresh advisory as over 60,000 expected for Travis Scott's concert

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a new traffic advisory in view of rapper Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus World Tour” concert scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this weekend.

The area around the venue is expected to see dense crowds as around 50,000 to 60,000 spectators will be witnessing the event on October 18 and 19.

“An expected footfall of 50,000-60,000 spectators per day may lead to heavy congestion on roads around the venue. Comprehensive traffic arrangements and diversions will be in place to ensure public convenience and smooth traffic movement,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on its official X handle.