Delhi traffic police issues advisory amid Diwali rush. Check routes to avoid, diversions

With the onset of festive celebrations, commuters in the national capital have begun to face traffic disruptions on multiple routes on Friday. To counter this problem, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging people to plan their travel amid the Diwali rush. Motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time and follow alternative routes while travelling in Delhi-NCR.

According to the traffic police, road damage and repair work have also hindered and slowed traffic movements at key intersections.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to check updates on @dtptraffic on X (formerly Twitter) before stepping out and to use navigation apps to avoid congested stretches.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police cancelled the leaves of all traffic personnel on Thursday to handle the situation.

"Maximum deployment has been made across the city. Personnel on motorcycles have been deployed, and leaves have been cancelled. We are fully prepared to manage the rush and ensure smoother movement in the coming days," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told PTI.

Delhi Diwali rush and road damage: Alternative routes Traffic was severely affected at Bhera Enclave Chowk after a large pothole emerged on the main road due to a damaged Delhi Jal Board sewer line, according to the latest advisory.

Traffic from Vikaspuri has been diverted through the underpass towards Peeragarhi, while vehicles from Jwala Heri are being redirected towards GH-14.

In a separate incident, traffic on Mathura Road, heading from Badarpur towards Ashram Chowk, was disrupted after a Cluster bus broke down near the NFC Red Light, creating a bottleneck during peak hours.

The situation has been compounded by heavy vehicular movement in the city ahead of Diwali, with significant market areas witnessing long jams during evening hours. What about key Delhi markets? Meanwhile, to cater to the Diwali rush, Delhi traffic police stepped up arrangements across the city to manage heavy traffic movement.

Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh K Gupta said vehicles parked in no-parking zones are being removed, and challans are being issued on the spot as well as through the challan app to ensure smooth movement.

He said that special traffic plans have been drawn up for major market areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Connaught Place, where crowding is expected to peak ahead of the festival.