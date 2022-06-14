Delhi: Train runs over mother, 2 kids, police suspect suicide

The Railway Police Force (RPF) on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a middle-aged woman and her two children, who are suspected to have died by suicide, from the tracks near Holambi Kalan railway station and started inquest proceedings. The three are yet to be identified, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Railways) Harendra Singh said at 2.13pm, information was conveyed by RPF control room that a person was run over by Amritsar intercity train near the Holambi Kalan station. When police reached the spot, they found the bodies of a woman, aged about 30-35 years, and two children --one aged about 4-5 years and the other about nine to 10 months, police said

Singh said further inquiry into the matter has revealed that these were deaths by suicide. “The driver of the train, Ashok, said the woman came on to the track with her children intentionally and the train, which was travelling at a speed of above 100km, could not be stopped,” he said.

Police said that bodies were shifted to Subzi ‘Mandi mortuary and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

