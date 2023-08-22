Stop ‘seize and scrap’ of parked old vehicles: Delhi transport minister to dept

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday issued orders to the transport department to stop seizing and subsequently scrapping end-of-life vehicles that are parked along roads and are not plying.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further directed the transport commissioner to frame a policy in this regard in consultation with the government. Following orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the transport department has been running a campaign to seize and scrap petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years being used in Delhi. However, several car owners have raised objections regarding the manner in which parked cars are being lifted from outside homes.

The transport minister, on Monday, referred to these concerns and wrote to the transport department about questions being raised on the legality of the process.

“It is unfortunate that the department continues with its drive of seizing and thereafter sending for scrapping, vehicles which are parked on the roads...The learned counsel has flagged serious concerns raised by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in various writ petitions being preferred by the affected vehicle owners whose vehicles have been seized by the enforcement team of the transport department,” Gahlot said in the letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the action does not have the approval of the government and is invasive in nature.

Officials from the transport department, who did not wish to be named, said that the action was being taken in accordance with the NGT orders. “We are only following due process and vehicles that have been seized have already been deregistered by the government as end-of-life vehicles,” said the official.