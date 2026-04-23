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Delhi transport minister seeks staff feedback for electric bus route plan

The minister said that by incorporating inputs from DTC drivers, conductors and depot managers, they can significantly enhance last-mile connectivity and improve overall passenger experience.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Snehil Sinha 
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New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has asked for suggestions from drivers, conductors and depot managers to strengthen last-mile connectivity as part of an ongoing route rationalisation exercise for electric buses, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the initiative is part of efforts to deploy nine-metre DEVI electric buses more efficiently and improve accessibility. (HT archive)

The exercise, conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in collaboration with DTIDC, is expected to be completed within two months. It covers 121 routes in the east zone, 181 in the west zone and 194 in the north zone, with work underway for the south zone.

Singh said, “The route rationalisation exercise must reflect the on-ground realities of Delhi’s public transport system. By incorporating inputs from experienced DTC drivers, conductors and depot managers, we can significantly enhance last-mile connectivity and improve overall passenger experience.”

Officials said the initiative is part of efforts to deploy nine-metre DEVI electric buses more efficiently and improve accessibility. The minister also reviewed interstate electric bus operations, noting services on routes such as Delhi-Sonipat, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Ghaziabad have received a positive response. Plans are underway to expand services to Rewari, Karnal, Alwar and Jewar, officials added.

 
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