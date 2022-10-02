Delhi: Trial run on 26 new proposed bus routes from today

The Delhi government will initiate the trial run on 26 new bus routes proposed under the route rationalisation study from Sunday.

A government spokesperson said that the bus services on the routes will initially start with 50% deployment of buses. “The newly introduced routes include three routes to central business districts, two along Super Trunk Routes, 18 on primary and 3 on Airport Service routes. The routes under NCR and feeder routes, which were also part of the Route Rationalisation study by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), will not be part of this trial for now,” the spokesperson said.

The new trail routes have been classified based on the function level of services.

“Central Business District (CBD) routes aim to improve connectivity between major business districts. These routes will be operational at a frequency of 5-10 min. Trunk Routes will provide connectivity to the CBDs from other major hubs of the city. These routes will be operational at a frequency of 5-10 minutes. Primary routes will provide connectivity from residential areas to business districts. These routes will be operational at a frequency of 10-20 minutes Airport Service Routes will provide connectivity to the airport from major hubs of the city. These routes will be operational as airport express routes with a frequency of 10 minutes,” the government official explained.

The review and go ahead for the implementation of Route Rationalisation was carried out in August when it was decided to start the trial run on 2nd October 2022. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that his may be the beginning of new phase of public transport towards our mission of making bus services more reliable and preferred mode of travel in the city.

“With strict adherence to the schedules and availability of bus in every 5-10 minutes on these trial routes, the citizens of Delhi will be able to plan their journey to their offices, homes and more in a better way.”