Delhi: Two arrested for kidnapping, robbing driver

Police have arrested two people from Rajasthan for kidnapping and robbing a cab driver in Delhi, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused have been identified as Vikas and Rajesh, both residents of Rajasthan’s Churu, from where they were arrested. Kalsi said Vikas and Rajesh were apprehended by Delhi Police, while two others involved in the incident -- Vikas Kumar and Satya Narayan -- were arrested by Rajasthan Police in a separate case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the incident occurred in the early hours of October 15, when the victim, identified as Raj Kumar, was stopped by four men at Sarai Rohilla railway station and was asked if he could take them to Dhaula Kuan. Kumar agreed and was driving towards the destination when one of the accused asked him to stop the cab, giving a pretext of wanting to urinate.

At this point, the other three assaulted him, robbed him of ₹3,000 and his mobile phone, and pushed him out of the car near Manesar, the DCP said.

After receiving a police complaint, police checked CCTV footage from Sarai Rohilla and following inputs, conducted door-to-door questioning at Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi to identify the accused.

“The team reached a godown in Shanti Mohalla, where a man identified Vikas as his cousin who lives in Churu,” the DCP said.Thereafter, a team left for Churu and apprehended Vikas from near his residence on October 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his instance, Rajesh was also arrested, police said, adding that the other two accused were found to be arrested by Rajasthan police in another matter.