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Delhi: Two held for 16 crore cyber fraud via shell firm in 8 days

Delhi Police arrested two directors of a fake trading firm linked to ₹16 crore in job scam fraud, uncovering a money laundering network.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Delhi Police have arrested two directors of a fake trading firm that received more than 16 crore in just eight days, officials said, adding that the accused supplied bank accounts to fraudsters for job scams and OTP-based fraud.

Police said the account was accessed by multiple users and received 16 crore within eight days.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar and Aminder Singh, were acting as dummy directors of a private limited firm that was found to be at the centre of a laundering network, police said.

DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said the case was registered after analysis of suspicious mule accounts flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. “During the investigation, a bank account linked to the company at a nationalised bank in Bawana came to our notice. We found it was linked to 336 cyber fraud complaints across multiple states,” he said.

Police said the account was accessed by multiple users and received 16 crore within eight days. Most of the funds were quickly withdrawn, leaving little balance, indicating large-scale money laundering.

 
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