New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly running an extortion racket in the name of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and demanding ₹3 crore from a businessman, an official said on Sunday.

Delhi: Two held for demanding ₹3 cr from businessman in name of Nandu gangster

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Police also said the accused were allegedly planning firing incidents at the residences and business premises of their targets to create fear.

According to the police, Rohit Arora, 47, a resident of Dwarka, and Sudhir Gahlot alias Chota Nandu, 44, a resident of Uttam Nagar, allegedly made extortion calls to several businessmen in the Dwarka area and threatened them and their families with serious consequences if they failed to pay.

"The accused allegedly used virtual mobile numbers created through a mobile application with fake email IDs to conceal their identities while making the calls," the officer said.

He further said the case came to light after a complaint led to the registration of an FIR on September 6 at Bindapur police station, in which the accused demanded ₹3 crore from the complainant.

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{{^usCountry}} During the probe, police found that the accused had allegedly targeted at least five businessmen in the Dwarka area, including three known targets and some unidentified persons, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, police found that the accused had allegedly targeted at least five businessmen in the Dwarka area, including three known targets and some unidentified persons, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused had planned to arrange shooters and carry out firing at the residences or business establishments of their targets to create fear and force them to pay the demanded money.

"A team of the crime branch launched an investigation and mounted technical surveillance on the mobile number used to issue threats to the businessman. One suspect number was identified and traced to Gahlot," the officer said.

Subsequently, Arora was apprehended from Sector 11, Dwarka, on September 23, the officer added.

Gahlot was subsequently apprehended from the Dwarka area on September 24 at the instance of Arora. During interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed their involvement in the extortion case.

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Police said the accused created virtual numbers using a mobile application and fake email IDs with the assistance of a technical expert, identified as Ajay, who had recently been deported from Canada and is a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

"Gahlot had come into contact with Jyoti alias Baba, the brother of gangster Kapil Sangwan, during a previous period of incarceration and later projected his association with Sangwan among his acquaintances. Both accused were facing financial difficulties and heavy losses in cricket betting and gambling and decided to exploit Sangwan's name to extort money from financially well-off businessmen," the officer added.

Gahlot allegedly arranged a new mobile phone for Arora after receiving ₹9,000 from him and provided him with three mobile numbers of prospective targets. Arora allegedly made threatening calls to the targets during the last two weeks of August.

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After the Bindapur case was registered, the accused allegedly became apprehensive of arrest and disposed of the phone used for the calls and removed the SIM card from his personal phone. Arora told police that he had suffered losses of around ₹50 lakh in cricket betting and was facing difficulties in meeting household and children's educational expenses. Police said he and Gahlot planned to use the extorted money to meet their financial liabilities and establish their own extortion network.

Six mobile phones have been recovered, police said. Gahlot has previously been booked in several cases, including those related to cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery, while Arora has a previous case involving cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Further investigation is underway.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.