Delhi: Two snatchers arrested after brief encounter with police

Two men who allegedly committed a string of snatchings and robberies in the national capital were arrested after a brief encounter with the police early Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as Manish Poddar (25) and Nirala (24). Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rohini, Pranav Tayal said a team from the KN Katju Marg police station was formed to nab the two men. The team was deployed near KNK Marg when they came that way on a motorcycle that had no rear number plate, he said.

“On Monday, around 7.30pm, a trap was laid and finally around 1am, Poddar and Nirala came riding that way. When the police team tried to apprehend them and asked them to surrender, they tried to dodge the police and flee. The pillion rider opened fire at the police and they returned the fire, injuring the pillion rider in the right leg. A policeman, constable Rakesh, was also injured,” said DCP Tayal.

Constable Rakesh and Poddar were taken to BSA hospital for treatment. Subsequently, a case was registered and the duo arrested.

Police said Poddar is a notorious criminal with at least 37 cases to his name, including two cases of attack on police. During his interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he along with his associate Nirala and others have committed about 15 snatchings and robberies in Rohini area alone. Police said Nirala is also wanted for 19 cases of theft, snatching, robbery and cases under the Arms Act.

