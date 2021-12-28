Delhi under strict Covid curbs as yellow alert kicks in: Full list

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed stricter curbs due to the rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant. Announcing the curbs, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is Level-1 (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

“It was written in GRAP that if the infection rate is more than 0.5 per cent, then the yellow level will be applicable," Kejriwal said at a press conference after chairing a Covid-19 review meeting. No weekend curfew has been imposed.

The order comes amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. On Monday, Delhi reported 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government had approved GRAP.

Here is the complete list of curbs announced by the Delhi government under GRAP:

• There shall be night curfew on movement of persons during 10pm to 5am throughout the NCT of Delhi.

• Schools, cinemas, gyms, auditoriums, assembly halls, spas, yoga institutes, amusement and water parks have been shut in Delhi. Only outside yoga activities are allowed. Barber shops and salons are open.

• Sports complexes, except those being used for training sportspersons for participation in national/international events, are closed. And so are swimming pools (those training the athletes are allowed).

• Shops in malls to operate on odd-even basis. In weekly markets, strict compliance of prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), like wearing of masks etc, has been made mandatory.

• Only one authorised weekly market (upto the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone in all three municipal corporations/NDMC/Delhi Cantt Board shall be allowed.

• In market and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10am to 8pm on odd-even basis – establishments will open on alternate days depending on shop numbers.

• All standalone (single) shops neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complex are allowed between 10am and 8pm without restriction of odd-even.

• Metro trains and buses will operate at 50 per cent of seating capacity with no standing passengers.

• Restaurants allowed with 50% of seating capacity from 8am to 10pm. Bars allowed with 50% of seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

• Hotels and lodges to open with condition that no banquets/conferences are allowed. Room occupancy as well as room services to in-house guests is allowed.

• Private offices to function upto 50 per cent of staff attendance between 9am to 5pm (offices falling under exempted category allowed to function with 100% attendance).

• For weddings, 20 people allowed with restriction that marriage to be organised in court or at home only. In case of funeral related gatherings, only 20 people allowed.

• Inter-state movement of buses allowed but only with 50% of seating capacity for transportation of only exempted/allowed category including medical emergencies. No standing passengers allowed.

• Autorickshaw/e-rickshaws/cycle rickshaws: Allowed with upto two passengers. Five passengers allowed in Maxi Bab and 11 in RTVs.