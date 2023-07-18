Delhi University opens second phase of undergrad admissions

Two days after the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results for undergraduate (UG) courses, the Delhi University (DU) on Monday began the second phase of its admission process, under which students who have registered for the varsity can choose the programmes and the colleges they want admission to.

The first phase of the admission process has still been kept open, allowing new candidates to register for the varsity. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university will also hold webinars to help candidates with the admission process, DU officials said.

However, the first phase of the admission process has still been kept open, allowing new candidates to register for the varsity.

Both phases, being conducted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), will remain open till July 24, the officials cited above said.

DU is offering admission to 71,000 seats at the undergraduate level across 78 UG programmes and 198 BA (Bachelor of Arts) programme combinations in 68 colleges. Till Monday evening, 260,342 students had registered for the university, while 191,257 had submitted their applications.

Admissions to all the UG programmes in DU are taking place through three phases. The first phase kicked off on July 5 and entailed the registration process. In the second phase, candidates will need to confirm the program-specific CUET (UG)-2023 merit scores for the programmes selected and fill in the preferences for the programme-plus-college combinations for each UG program selected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For this phase, university officials have emphasised on filling in the maximum number of preferences.

“Candidates can choose as many programmes as they wish to join, provided they meet the specific eligibility of the selected programmes. They should also choose the order of course and college combination carefully,” DU registrar Vikas Gupta said in a circular issued on Monday.

Gupta added that the programme-specific merit score shall be automatically calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria, and the candidate will have to confirm their scores before submitting preferences.

The third phase of the admission process, which will begin on August 1, will deal with seat allotment and admission based on the college/course preferences of the candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will then be allocated their highest possible preference based on programme-specific merit score, category, and availability of seats. They can also choose to upgrade for a higher preference on their list in the subsequent rounds, officials said.

The university has also provided a one-time correction window till July 20 for candidates who have completed the first phase and wish to modify the details furnished by them. The details can, however, be corrected only in select fields. The candidate’s name, photograph, signature, gender, registered email ID, phone number, and category cannot be modified, the officials said.

Ahead of the third phase of the admission process, the university will create a merit list based on the normalised marks given by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that students have secured in CUET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first round of allocation, the university will allocate 20% extra seats in unreserved (general), OBC-NCL (other backward classes-non creamy layer), and EWS (economically weaker sections) categories, while 30% extra allotments will be made for the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) categories for all programmes.

“However, in colleges, where the withdrawal was less than 5% of the intake in the last academic session, 10% extra allotments may be done for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories, and 15% allotments may be done for SC, ST and PwBD categories,” said Gupta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON