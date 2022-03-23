Delhi University body nod for entrance test with no weightage to Class 12

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) on Tuesday passed a proposal to conduct undergraduate admission from next year solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), with no weightage to Class 12 marks. The move comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced a similar policy for 45 Central universities coming under it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposal will now have to be approved by DU’s executive council (EC) before implementation. Once approved by the EC, the proposal will serve as the blueprint for the implementation of the CUET from the 2022-23 academic session. The next EC meeting is scheduled for Friday.

The AC also approved changes to the admission process to minority colleges such as St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College, among others. According to the changes, admissions to these colleges will also be based on CUET scores but reservation for minority candidates will continue as before.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed that all the proposals on the agenda pertaining to the implementation of CUET has been passed by the AC.

Gupta also brushed aside concerns that students will face difficulties in switching streams from Class 12 to UG courses, noting that the varsity has released subject-wise eligibility criteria making admissions more inclusive and flexible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passed amid dissent

The AC, which has about 100 members, passed the CUET proposal amid dissent from at least nine elected council members.

“Admissions to UG courses through entrance will mean complete erosion of classes 11 and 12. A Central exam and its syllabus will wipe out the importance of local initiatives and the importance of formative assessment. A total disregard of the continuous performance of students in their most important year of study will be disastrous. Granting admission through CUET will mean total disregard for lab-work associated with disciplines,” read the dissent note.

AC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya said the CUET will result in a “total devaluation of class 12 study and marks”.

Gupta also brushed aside concerns that students will face difficulties in switching streams. The varsity has released subject-wise eligibility criteria which will make admissions more inclusive and flexible, said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our eligibility criteria is very flexible now. We have allowed all students to appear for the CUET. Students will not face any challenges in switching streams if they wish to,” said Gupta.

While raising concerns about facets pertaining to the examination, dissenting members enquired if students will be allowed to take exams in several subjects so as to apply to various streams or use their best scores? They also said that it was not known how the performance of students taking exams in concerned subjects will be compared to those applying for admission with scores of some other allied subjects. Members also said that the entrance-based admission approach will incentivize coaching institutes and lead to additional expenditure on parents and students particularly those from marginalized and disadvantageous backgrounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member, Academic Council, said that admission to undergraduate courses through CUET was problematic since it did not take into consideration the class XII marks. “It is thus total devaluation of class XII study and marks,” said Dhusiya.

Naveen Gaur, AC member, said that there was no clarity on the proposed test structure even though the proposal had been passed. “If the NTA is yet to share the structure and the marking scheme, how can we decide the eligibility at this stage? There is no clarity,” said Gaur.

In a written statement, Teachers’ body Academics for Action and Development (AAD) said that the CUCET would favour elite students coming from urban areas and English medium schools. “The coaching institute will jump to encash and leave the socially and economically weaker students like SC, ST, OBC, PwD, women to fend for themselves,” wrote the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}