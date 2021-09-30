Delhi University cut-offs may go higher this year, say college principals

With around 70,000 students scoring 95% and above in the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, the Delhi University undergraduate cut-offs that will be released on Friday are expected to be higher than last year in some popular courses, principals said, adding that the revised evaluation pattern for Class 12 students are likely to impact the numbers as well.

In the absence of final end-term board exams, due to the pandemic, the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results were prepared on the basis of students’ Class 10, 11, and 12 internal scores, with a weightage of 30:30:40, respectively.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the jump in cut-offs for students in the general category will be higher than for those in the reserved ones.

“The cut-offs are likely to be around one percentage point higher [than last year] in popular subjects such as economics, English, history, political science and some combination of BA programme courses. However, since we want to ensure diversity on campus, the jump in cut-offs for reserved categories will be relatively lesser. As a policy matter, we want to focus on inclusivity, especially for students under the people with disabilities category. The intersection of gender and disability is an important one and we need to ensure that the cut-offs there aren’t as high as other courses.”

Around 220,000 students scored 90% and above marks in the CBSE Class 12 results this year and 70,000 of them scored around 95% or more.

A senior DU official told HT that of the 250,000 paid applicants this year, around 9,600 scored between 99% and 100% this year. Every year, 70-80% of DU applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools.

Institutions such as the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Ramjas College, Hansraj College, and Kirori Mal College are also expected to increase their cut-offs this year.

Hindu College is also planning to increase its cut-offs by between 0.25 to two percentage points. Last year, the college kept its highest cut-off at 99.5%, for the political science programme.

Hindu College principal Anju Shrivastava said, “All courses will see an increase in cut-offs, particularly in the unreserved category. Last year, the cut-off for some courses was set around 95-96%, which will see a jump of up to two percentage points. Popular courses such as political science, history, and physics also saw over-admissions last year. For a sanctioned strength of around 60 students for political science, we had to admit over 100.”

In Delhi University, colleges are required to admit all applicants who meet the announced cut-off criteria, hence often leading to ‘over-admissions’. There is no ‘first-come, first-served’ policy. This is also why colleges tend to keep the first cut-off on the higher side and announce subsequent reductions if seats are available.

The cut-offs are expected to be on the higher side in the science programmes as well.

Hansraj principal Rama Sharma said the cut-offs will be increased in a few subjects for the college. “We will not keep 100% cut-off in all subjects... we may increase cut-offs in economics and commerce and keep it at around 99.75%. However, we are yet to submit the final cut-offs and so these may change,” she said.

Manoj Sinha, general secretary of the DU Principals’ Association and head of Aryabhatta College, said the institution has increased cut-offs by between one and six percentage points.

“Depending on the response we receive under the first list, there might be some adjustments in subsequent ones. Since around 70,000 students have scored between 95% and 100% this year in their CBSE results, principals are cautious and may refrain from going below 95% in most popular courses.”

Like last year, the admission process is completely online, and students will not have to visit the university campus for the admission process. While students can access the cut-offs on the admissions website on Friday, they can take admission from 10am on October 4 till October 6. Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against the first cut-off by October 7 (5pm). Candidates can pay their fee till October 8 (5pm).