DU establishes tribal studies centre

Delhi University announced that it has established its Centre for Tribal Studies on Wednesday. The centre is currently functioning out of the Department of Anthropology, and will start accepting research proposals from faculty members soon, said officials.

At present, the Centre for Tribal Studies will function from the Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi. (HT photo)

Shri Prakash Singh, who is serving as the chairperson of the centre’s governing body, said, “The advisory committee will convene a meeting in the coming week and start a few research projects along with faculty members.”

Initially, the centre will be open to faculty members for research. Singh added that they will try to engage DU’s tribal students, who will be able to research and document the issues faced in their home towns.

A press release issued by the varsity on Wednesday stated, “The inception of the Centre for Tribal Studies (CTS) will be a transformative step in advancing and addressing the contemporary issues relevant to the tribal communities in terms of their overall development and well-being in present as well as in future progression.”

A governing body was earlier constituted with DU officials. The centre will also receive inputs from external experts such as T V Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, and Chander Mohan Parsheera, Director, Institute of Tribal Studies, Himachal Pradesh University.

Singh said that some of the areas where researchers can focus on include forgotten heroes and neglected tribal languages, among others. The centre is primarily focused on research for the time and will consider certificate courses later on.

According to the university’s concept note on the centre, the objectives of the centre include understanding the term “tribe” from an India-centric perspective. Another major objective of the centre is to study the role of tribal leaders in different eras of Indian history, and highlight the role and significance of tribal leaders in various eras of Indian history.

The centre also aims to study and document traditions of India’s tribes and disseminate such information to the public and among students. The concept note also states that the centre will aim to identify special problems and needs of denotified and nomadic tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with emphasis on conservation, development, and special health needs. It will also study the significance of forest-tribe relationships and study contemporary issues relevant to tribal communities.

The note, which was prepared earlier this year, stated that all fellows and associates will constitute the faculty of the centre. Scholars with proven academic credentials in relevant fields can be associated with the centre as visiting or adjunct professors. Full time faculty members of the university and its colleges, with relevant experience and research interest, may be appointed as fellows for a period of three years.

