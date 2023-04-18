DU lays down guidelines for colleges to hold events, festivals

No objection certificate (NOC) from the police, capacity assessment of venue, CCTV coverage, multiple gates, and pre-registration of student attendees — these are some of the new suggestions outlined in Delhi University’s advisory for holding any event in its constituent colleges and departments that were issued on Monday.

No objection certificate (NOC) from the police, capacity assessment of venue, CCTV coverage, multiple gates, and pre-registration of student attendees — these are some of the new suggestions outlined by DU (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to DU officials, the new guidelines were framed by the proctor’s office in the aftermath of a March 28 incident during the annual cultural festival of the Indraprastha College for Women when men entered the college by scaling the boundary wall and allegedly molested students. The guidelines were framed in consultation with the Delhi Police, they said.

DU proctor Rajni Abbi said that the responsibility for holding events will rest with college authorities and they should exercise due diligence while organising the programmes.

“There should be a careful assessment of the capacity of the venue in relation to the attendees expected. Information on the capacity of the various venues should be mapped and the total number of participants allowed should be in accordance with the available space. Keeping in mind the number of their own students, teachers, staff members, present at the event, the number of outside registrations should be kept below the venue’s capacity,” state the guidelines issued by Abbi on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines said that an NOC from the police will be necessary for holding any event or concert where outsiders are invited. Prior to any such event, colleges will have to hold a security meeting with all stakeholders such as the police, electricity department, college university security, college representatives, and event management company, they said.

The guidelines also require colleges to scale up security infrastructure. If the boundary wall of the college is low, authorities need to put in place concertina wires to prevent outsiders from scaling the walls. The guidelines propose multiple gates with working CCTVs and public announcement system gates. “There should be CCTVs at the hostel gates to avoid any kind of trespass. Prior to the event, there should be a structural stability check of the stage since many students may come to the stage during concerts,” the guidelines said. Colleges have also been asked to hire door frame metallic detectors from the police department, they add.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To keep a record of attendees, colleges have been asked to take pre-registrations for events on Google forms and keep scanned copies of the College ID-cards of the participants. The details also need to be shared with the police. “Entry for events should be through pre-registration through Google Forms with details of the event such as date, venue, and expected number of participants. Details should be maintained and submitted to the Police with a copy to other departments,” the guidelines said. College authorities have also been asked to hold security drills in collaboration with Delhi Police prior to important students’ events.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north) said that the police were taking a number of steps to maintain a safe campus environment. “We welcome the positive steps being taken by Delhi University. We are committed to maintaining peace and fraternity in the area. Additionally, we are also organising self defence classes and cyber training across colleges,” said Kalsi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines also lay emphasis on the proactive role of Internal Complaints Committee and other administrative stakeholders from colleges. “It is absolutely essential to give students the confidence that if any untoward incident occurs they could and should immediately approach their staff advisors, teachers, the Internal Complaints Committee, the Women’s Development Cell, the proctorial committee, and the principal so that they can take speedy action,” stated Abbi.