Delhi University passes annual report amid criticism on loans

Delhi University’s executive council passed its 103rd annual report for the 2025-26 academic session on Thursday, amid criticism from elected members over the university’s increasing reliance on Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loans. Citing figures from the university’s balance sheet, EC members alleged that growing dependence on debt could turn the institution from an autonomous, state-funded body into a debtor entity. (HT Archive)

Citing figures from the university’s balance sheet, EC members alleged that growing dependence on debt could turn the institution from an autonomous, state-funded body into a debtor entity, paving the way for its commercialisation and eventual privatisation.

“The balance sheet of DU as March 31, 2026, reveals that this reliance on debt financing is not merely a temporary liquidity measure, but a structural trend that fundamentally threatens DU’s public character,” the dissent note submitted by elected EC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya on November 12 stated.

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“While the ministry of education (MoE) covers a 90% share of the principal repayment, the remaining 10% share will directly come from DU’s ‘internal receipts’. This internal obligation is the fulcrum of commercialization that will culminate in privatisation,” the note read.

The dissent note highlighted that the university had an outstanding HEFA loan liability of approximately ₹161.36 crore as of March 31, 2026. This comprised an opening balance of ₹46.93 crore, fresh loan disbursements of ₹109.63 crore and accrued interest of ₹4.80 crore during the financial year. Dhusiya also raised concerns over the university being required to fund 10% of the principal repayment, amounting to ₹3.15 crore.

The 2025-26 annual report highlighted key aspects of the university and its colleges, including student enrolment in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, scholarship schemes and internship opportunities.