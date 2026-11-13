Delhi University's Satyawati College sends professor on leave amid sexual harassment complaint

Delhi University’s Satyawati College (Morning) has sent a professor on leave amid an ongoing investigation into a complaint of sexual harassment by a female student. The college's governing body will decide on further action after the ICC submits its findings to the principal. (HT Archive)

The college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is probing the allegations of a female student accusing the professor of making inappropriate remarks.

The principal, professor Subhash Kumar Singh, refused to comment on the matter, however, a senior college official, requesting anonymity, confirmed the development.

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The complaint was received by a student on November 2 and is now being examined by the ICC, the official said. “The professor has been sent on leave for two reasons — to ensure transparency in the probe, and the allegations are of sensitive nature. We didn’t want any sort of disruption on campus by students,” the official said.

The official added that once the inquiry is completed and its findings are submitted to the principal, the college’s governing body will take a decision.

A student union office bearer of the college, requesting anonymity, confirmed that a complaint has been made against a professor by a student following the incident which occurred earlier this month.