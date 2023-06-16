Delhi University’s B.Tech admissions to be based on JEE, process begins in June

The registr ation process for three new Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses that Delhi University is introducing this academic year is likely to begin in the end of June, officials from the university said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, DU kicked off its undergraduate admissions process with the launch of an automatic seat allocation system that will assign applicants seats based on their CUET scores and declared college-course preference. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the officials, the eligibility criteria for admission to these courses will be different from other undergraduate (UG) courses being offered by the university. The registration portal for the other courses opened on Wednesday.

The three B.Tech courses will have 360 seats — 120 each for the computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering courses. Officials said that for admission to these courses, the university will consider the candidate’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 score, as opposed to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for other programmes at DU.

“Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board to be eligible for the programme. The candidate must also have secured 60% or more marks in an aggregate of physics, chemistry, and mathematics and must have passed English (core or elective) as a subject at the senior school certificate examination level. Apart from these qualifiers, admission will be based on the ranks obtained in JEE-Main,” said a DU official, requesting anonymity. “The university is likely to open its registration portal in the last week of June and there will be a registration-cum-counselling fee of ₹1,500.”

The three BTech programmes will be taught at the faculty of technology.

Officials said some credentials of the candidates, such as name, signature, and photograph, will be auto integrated from the JEE application form, and candidates will only have to submit their preferences for the three programmes while applying for the courses. The course allocation will be based on the merit score and the preference submitted.

Alok Ranjan Pandey, a DU academic council member and a member of the varsity’s standing committee, said while the Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) were earlier affiliated with DU, their shift to the Delhi government in 2009 and 2018, respectively, meant the university did not have its own BTech courses. “Therefore, a need was felt over the last decade to introduce these programmes, which was fast-tracked after new vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh took over,” he said.

More than 52K students register on DU portal

A day after DU began registering candidates for its undergraduate programmes, varsity officials said that 52,790 candidates registered on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal till 7pm on Thursday.

DU’s 68 colleges offer 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations, with around 71,000 seats.

The varsity on Thursday also said it will hold webinars from June 19 to help prospective students understand the admission process. A second DU official said that the university website — https://admission.uod.ac.in/ — already has information in the form of text bulletins, infographics, and video recordings and the webinars will further make the registration process simpler.

“Our website already has bulletins, flowcharts illustrating eligibility, and webinars. A series of webinars on CSAS will also be held from Monday in bilingual mode,” the second official said.

The next stage of admissions will commence after the CUET results when candidates need to specify their preferred course-college combination. “The order of the programme and college combination selected then will become the priority list, which will determine allotments,” he added. DU officials said once a seat is allocated in a particular round, the candidate must “accept” the allocated seat before the last date for the given allocation round, with inactivity or inaction to be taken as non-acceptance to the allocated seat.