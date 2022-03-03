Delhi University to begin centenary celebrations from May 1

Introduction of new courses, expanding infrastructure including hostels, and documentation of Delhi University’s history -- these are among a number of commemorative initiatives planned as part of year-long centenary celebrations of the varsity that will kick off on May 1, DU vice-chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Singh said that the historic centenary celebrations is an opportunity to “create the roadmap for the future” of the university. “We must document the history of the past 100 years of the university, but at the same time, we will also create a roadmap for the future. We must take pride in our achievements,” said Singh.

The university was established in 1922 by an act of the then Central Legislative Assembly. Beginning with three colleges and 750 students, the university is now among the largest universities in India with 16 faculties, over 80 academic departments, 90 colleges and over 700,000 students.

On Thursday, Singh said the university will to return to its routine academic calendar from 2022-23, and begin classes in August. The university’s academic calendar had been affected due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and subsequent closure of the university.

Singh said that the centenary celebrations will begin on May 1, on the occasion of the foundation day of the university, with the release of a commemorative stamp, and added that a commemorative coin and a coffee table book were also in the offing.

Further, the varsity plans to undertake various initiatives for documenting and highlighting the history of the university through documentary films, light and sound shows, literature fests, and the exhibition of rare books and manuscripts.

“We need to document the achievements of the last 100 years. We will also felicitate our distinguished alumni including the unsung heroes of the university. Their names might not be known prominently but their role in shaping the university is big,” said Singh.

The VC also released the university’s centenary tagline (‘A century of academic excellence’) and logo, created by Gargi College student Kratika Khinchi. It was selected from among entries received through an open call from the university earlier.

Singh also said that the university will give a fresh chance to students who could not finish their studies earlier. Under the plan, students, irrespective of their age or year they studied in the varsity, will be allowed two more chances to finish their course.

The VC further said that new courses in engineering -- B.Tech in computer science, electrical engineering, electronics and communications -- will also be introduced this year. The School of Open Learning will also starts courses in management and economics, he said.

Under infrastructure expansion, the university will undertake the construction of two new hostels, with 800-1,000 bed capacity each.

The centenary year of the university also marks a change in the undergraduate curriculum framework and the introduction of massive changes aligned with the National Education Policy.

This year, DU will also be admitting students through the CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test). Singh shared that the undergraduate curriculum for the first year will be ready in the next two months following which curriculum for the remaining years will be taken up. He also said that the university aims to start the 2022-23 session from August. “We want to start the next session by August this year. Our goal is to return to the usual university calendar,” said Singh.

