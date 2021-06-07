Delhi unlock: CM Kejriwal urges people to follow Covid-19 norms

As markets, malls and the Delhi Metro open for the public after seven weeks today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the precautions to prevent corona completely – wear a mask, keep social distance and keep washing hands, there should be no laxity at all. We need to curb the spread of Covid-19 while also opening bringing Delhi’s economy back on track,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal on Saturday announced that restrictions, including those on markets and transport, were being eased starting Monday, after a seven-week lockdown necessitated by a devastating fourth wave of Covid-19 in the city.

While shopping malls will be investing on managing footfall in real-time, officials of district administration said they will ensure stricter enforcement of distancing and mask norms.

Delhi Metro also resumed services from Monday. However, only half of the trains have been inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines, officials said.