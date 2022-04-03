Delhi vaccination numbers a consideration behind eased mask norms

One of the primary factors behind the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) decisions to do away with the city’s masking mandate — the last remaining Covid-19 mitigation measure in place in Delhi at the time — was the city’s strong inoculation numbers, apart from the low daily infection and hospitalisation numbers, said state officials aware of the matter.

State government data accessed by HT shows that around 13.5 million adults (over 91% of Delhi’s residents aged 18+) in the national capital have been fully inoculated against Covid-19.

Further, 111% of the city’s registered population has been inoculated with one shot, the data shot. Officials said this excess was likely due to residents of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other National Capital Region (NCR) cities getting their jabs in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 94% residents aged between 15 and 17 have taken the first dose, and 74% have taken both. In the 12-14 age group, vaccinations for which began on March 16 this year, 53% residents have received the first dose.

The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

“The city’s widespread vaccine coverage was one of the reasons behind the decision to lift the mask mandate, as well as the low caseload and hospital bed vacancies, said a DDMA official.

The official, however, added, “While fines will not be imposed on people not wearing masks in public places, masking is still recommended, especially for those suffering from respiratory illnesses,” said the official.

Several countries across the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore and several US states, have relaxed their masking mandates, banking on immunity acquired either from vaccination or past infection, as much of the globe emerges from the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

A bunch of Indian states too, including Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal, have also eased their masking norms in recent days.

The Covid-19 caseload in the national capital has seen a sharp downturn since daily numbers reached a crescendo in mid-January, amid a surge fuelled by the Omicron wave of the infection.

At the peak of the fifth wave, Delhi added 28,867 fresh infections on January 13, while active cases peaked at 94,160 the same day.

In comparison, Delhi on Saturday reported 114 fresh cases of Covid-19, and had just over 500 active Covid-19 cases. Over 99% beds reserved for the treatment of Covid-19 continue to remain free.

As of 3pm on Sunday, Delhi has administered 32,693,381 Covid vaccine doses, of which 17,834,745 are first doses and 14,356,029 second doses. The remaining 502,607 are precaution doses administered to those aged 60 and above.

A health department official said Delhi is looking to completely vaccinate its population as soon as possible.

“We are paying particular attention to beneficiaries who are yet to take the second dose,” said a health department official.

While Covishield is a two-dose vaccine, with each jab administered at a gap of between 12 and 16 weeks. Covaxin is administered in two doses with a gap of four to six weeks, while the Corbevax jab (reserved for children aged between 12 and 15) requires a 28-day period between doses.

An East Delhi district official said several people in the region have missed the due date for the second dose.

“We are reaching out to them and informing that completing the full vaccination course is important to develop antibodies that can fight the coronavirus infection,” the official said. He added that people say they missed the second dose due to a lack of awareness or a personal emergency.

Meanwhile, experts have backed the decision to lift all curbs, including the mask mandate.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said high vaccination against Covid and high percentage of natural infection both will protect the people of Delhi from severity of future coronavirus infection. “It is possible that cases may increase at times in future but majority of the cases will be mild in nature and recovery is likely to be very quick. Therefore, at present situation Delhi is quite safe,” said Dr Kishore.

Dr Sanjay Rai, professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said there is global evidence to prove that where the natural infection is high, the chance of Covid transmission lowers.

“When people have acquired natural immunity, they also acquire higher antibodies. So, when I come in contact with the virus, with my antibodies, my chances of getting infected will be low but my anti-bodies will increase further. Making masks optional is a welcome move. However, those who are comorbid or immunocompromised need to be careful,” said Dr Rai.

