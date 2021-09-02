Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, day after highest Sept rainfall in 19 yrs

The national capital woke up to heavy showers on Thursday, a day after the Capital received the highest September rainfall in 19 years. Over the last two days, Delhi has been seeing heavy rainfall starting from early in the morning and continuing for hours, leading to a major waterlogging issue and heavy traffic.

Thursday's light showers began at around 6.30am with light thunderstorms and lightning. The temperature was at 26 degrees Celsius and the humidity level hovered above 80 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years. The downpour created major mayhem in the city as many parts of the city, including the Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, ITO, Janpath and Ring Road, got flooded, throwing traffic out of gear across the national capital.

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963. The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

At least 27 instances of tree felling were also reported on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON