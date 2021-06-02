Delhi weather: After record lowest min temperature, mercury to rise, says IMD

A day after the national capital broke the record for the lowest minimum temperature for June, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the mercury was likely to rise slightly.

Dust storm and late night rain brought Delhi’s minimum temperature on Tuesday down to 17.9 degrees Celsius (°C), the lowest ever recorded in June, ensuring that the city continued the trend of breaking some historical weather record every month since August 2020.

According to IMD data, the previous lowest minimum temperature recorded in Delhi in June was 18°C on June 17, 2006.

Also Read | Man kidnapped, beaten to death by four in Jahangirpuri

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 10°C below what is considered normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 33.6°C, seven degrees below the season’s normal.

“From today, the temperature is expected to rise by a one or two degrees,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’S regional weather forecasting centre.